Monday’s impressive debut at Wimbledon comes to an end

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A rising senior on the Tennessee men’s tennis team, Johannus Monday, wrapped up an impressive showing at his first career appearance at the All England Lawn and Tennis Club.

Monday and partner Jake Fearnley of TCU defeated Andre Goransson and Ben McLachlan in the opening round of the gentlemen’s doubles draw last week. However, the British duo bowed out in the second round on Monday.

In that 2nd round match, Monday and Fearnley would go up against a pair of ATP top-16 doubles players, Rohan Bopanna (ATP 12) of India and 2022 Wimbledon doubles champion Matthew Ebden (ATP 16) of Australia.

The first set saw Monday and Fearnley secure an early break to take a 2-1 advantage. Monday’s serving later kept the British pair up a break at 4-2, with four consecutive unreturnable serves. Later in the set, it was Monday’s powerful left-handed serve that evened the score at 5-all, his second straight service game to love.

Bopanna and Ebden would go on to take the opening set, 7-5. Monday and Fearnley went down a break at 1-3 in the second set, before dropping set two, 3-6.

Congratulations to Johannus Monday on not only achieving his dream of playing at Wimbledon but playing quite well for his first time out.

