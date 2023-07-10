New virtual academy offering online education

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new virtual academy is offering online education for children in kindergarten through 12th grade.

The Volunteer State Virtual Academy will offer education for Tennessee students who would benefit from having an online option. These classes will be taught by licensed teachers who are using the same curriculum as the in-person schools.

The school also has smaller class sizes and over 30-minute one-on-one tutoring sessions after class.

Executive Director Stacey Smith said that every family’s reason for opting into online school is different. The school already has over 300 applicants interested in this new option.

The first day of school will be August 2. The school is accepting applications, and anyone interested can apply online.

