North Carolina driver tailgates humorous safety message

The state agency posted on its Facebook page a photo of a pickup truck’s tailgate that someone...
The state agency posted on its Facebook page a photo of a pickup truck’s tailgate that someone had decorated with safety messages.(NCDOT)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 2:39 PM EDT
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - In an effort to promote highway safety, the North Carolina Department of Transportation is having some fun on social media.

This afternoon, the state agency posted on its Facebook page a photo of a pickup truck’s tailgate that someone had decorated with safety messages.

One reminded drivers that the left lane was for passing and the right lane for cruising. Others pointed out there are blinkers on all vehicles that should be used.

“Let’s be real, when y’all take it up on your own to spread the word of traffic safety, it’s a win,” the DOT said in its post.

