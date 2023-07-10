One dead after trench collapse in Knox Co., Rural Metro officials say

The call came in just before 12:30 P.M. Monday of the collapse.
Firefighters with Rural Metro are working to free a victim after a deadly trench collapse in South Knox County
By David Sikes
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with Rural Metro said crews are responding to a deadly trench collapse in South Knox County.

The call came in just before 12:30 p.m. Monday of the collapse while workers were installing a waterline along Berry Road, killing one man, officials said.

Fire officials said that the victim was 10 feet down in the trench when it collapsed putting in what appeared to be a sewer line. Rural Metro officials said that the worker was freed at around 6:30 p.m.

OSHA rules say that trenches 5 feet deep or greater require a protective system like a trench box unless the excavation is made entirely in stable rock. Fire officials with Rural Metro said they have not seen a trench box at the scene of the collapse on Berry Road.

WVLT News reached out to OSHA officials to confirm.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
Charles Barbely was charged with first-degree murder and was transported to the Hamblen County...
Man arrested after telling dispatch he shot his wife, Hamblen Co. sheriff says
Two men were seriously injured in a crash on I-40 East near West Hills on Saturday morning,...
Two men seriously injured in I-40 East crash, Knoxville police say
A man was arrested by Knox County Sheriff's Office's Property Crimes Division after stealing...
Man arrested after stealing more than $54K in medical supplies, Knox Co. sheriff says

Latest News

Body armor donated to Morristown Police K9
Reminding you to check your car before getting out
Hangtags reminding parents kids are in the car
Hangtags reminding parents kids are in the car
Generic caption
Report: Daycare in Tennessee costs more than tuition at state universities
The Jefferson County Fair returns Tuesday, after a four year hiatus.
‘I’ve missed it these last four years’ | Jefferson County Fair returns