One dead after trench collapse in Knox Co., Rural Metro officials say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with Rural Metro said crews are responding to a deadly trench collapse in South Knox County.

The call came in just before 12:30 p.m. Monday of the collapse while workers were installing a waterline along Berry Road, killing one man, officials said.

Fire officials said that the victim was 10 feet down in the trench when it collapsed putting in what appeared to be a sewer line. Rural Metro officials said that the worker was freed at around 6:30 p.m.

OSHA rules say that trenches 5 feet deep or greater require a protective system like a trench box unless the excavation is made entirely in stable rock. Fire officials with Rural Metro said they have not seen a trench box at the scene of the collapse on Berry Road.

WVLT News reached out to OSHA officials to confirm.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.