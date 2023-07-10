One injured in motel shooting, Sevierville police say

The victim was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, according to Sevierville Police Department Spokesperson Bob Stahlke.
One person was injured on Monday after a shooting at a Days Inn in Sevierville, according to...
One person was injured on Monday after a shooting at a Days Inn in Sevierville, according to Sevierville Police Department Spokesperson Bob Stahlke.(MGN)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was injured on Monday after a shooting at a Days Inn in Sevierville, according to Sevierville Police Department Spokesperson Bob Stahlke.

Dispatch received the call at around 4:40 p.m. The victim was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Stahlke said one person was arrested.

This is a developing story.

