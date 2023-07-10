One injured in motel shooting, Sevierville police say
The victim was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, according to Sevierville Police Department Spokesperson Bob Stahlke.
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was injured on Monday after a shooting at a Days Inn in Sevierville, according to Sevierville Police Department Spokesperson Bob Stahlke.
Dispatch received the call at around 4:40 p.m. The victim was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Stahlke said one person was arrested.
This is a developing story.
