Report: Daycare in Tennessee costs more than tuition at state universities

According to ChildCare Aware of America, it costs more to send a child to daycare than it does to send them to an instate public university.
A report out says it's more important to send your child to daycare than college in Tennessee.
By William Puckett
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the second year in a row, ChildCare Aware of America says it costs more to send your child to daycare than it does to an in-state college.

”It definitely is unattainable for a lot of families, and a lot of families are putting together lots of different options for childcare,” said Mindy Bennett, deputy chief of Membership and Programs with ChildCare Aware of America.

Bennett and the group she works for are on the front line of making childcare more affordable across the country.

“That easy fix, it’s not easy at all, what we really do need is public investment,” said Bennett.

Public investment has already provided a 3% boost to the childcare provided across the country over the past year, but it’s still slow to come in many places.

In Tennessee, the state legislature passed HB0634 and SB0543 which provides $15 million to the Department of Human Services to issue grants to non-profits working to fill the childcare gap.

”What we’re asking is that we get public investment and we get public investment now and what it has shown is it really helps support the system and make it affordable for families,” said Bennett.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
Charles Barbely was charged with first-degree murder and was transported to the Hamblen County...
Man arrested after telling dispatch he shot his wife, Hamblen Co. sheriff says
Two men were seriously injured in a crash on I-40 East near West Hills on Saturday morning,...
Two men seriously injured in I-40 East crash, Knoxville police say
Timothy Ermer, 33, was charged with vehicular assault and driving under the influence,...
One charged with DUI after motorcycle crash in Knox County
A deadly wreck on Friday in Roane County closed I-40 East for hours. Traffic was in a complete...
Deadly wreck closed I-40 East in Roane Co. for hours

Latest News

The Jefferson County Fair returns Tuesday, after a four year hiatus.
‘I’ve missed it these last four years’ | Jefferson County Fair returns
Johannus Monday won the first round of qualifying singles at Wimbledon
Monday’s impressive debut at Wimbledon comes to an end
'I've missed it these last four years' | Jefferson County Fair returns
One person was injured on Monday after a shooting at a Days Inn in Sevierville, according to...
One injured in motel shooting, Sevierville police say