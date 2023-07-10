Report: Daycare in Tennessee costs more than tuition at state universities

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the second year in a row, ChildCare Aware of America says it costs more to send your child to daycare than it does to an in-state college.

”It definitely is unattainable for a lot of families, and a lot of families are putting together lots of different options for childcare,” said Mindy Bennett, deputy chief of Membership and Programs with ChildCare Aware of America.

Bennett and the group she works for are on the front line of making childcare more affordable across the country.

“That easy fix, it’s not easy at all, what we really do need is public investment,” said Bennett.

Public investment has already provided a 3% boost to the childcare provided across the country over the past year, but it’s still slow to come in many places.

In Tennessee, the state legislature passed HB0634 and SB0543 which provides $15 million to the Department of Human Services to issue grants to non-profits working to fill the childcare gap.

”What we’re asking is that we get public investment and we get public investment now and what it has shown is it really helps support the system and make it affordable for families,” said Bennett.

