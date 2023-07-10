Rural Metro responding to deadly Knox County trench collapse

By David Sikes
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with Rural Metro said crews are responding to a deadly trench collapse in South Knox County.

The call came in just before 12:30 p.m. Monday of the collapse while workers were installing a waterline along Berry Road, killing one man, officials said.

Rural Metro said that it will take rescuers hours to free the victim from the trench and currently, there are four engines and one ladder combined on the scene.

Fire officials said that the victim was 10 feet down in the trench when it collapsed putting in what appeared to be a sewer line.

OSHA rules say that trenches 5 feet deep or greater require a protective system like a trench box unless the excavation is made entirely in stable rock. Fire officials with Rural Metro said they have not seen a trench box at the scene of the collapse on Berry Road.

This is a developing story

