Staying hot with sunshine and lower humidity

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The lower humidity is here and sticks around for a few days! Enjoy this nice stretch of weather as scattered downpours and storms return by the end of the week.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The lower humidity will all temperatures to drop around 63 degrees by Tuesday morning! We’ll see a mostly clear sky with some patchy fog by morning. Enjoy the cooler morning!

We’re right near average with a high near 89 degrees Tuesday afternoon, but the lower humidity doesn’t make it feel as sticky. The sunshine continues all day as well.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday starts out cool in the low to mid-60s but cranks up to around 90 degrees with sunshine and lower humidity once again.

The heat, humidity, and scattered storms return Thursday and stick around into the weekend. Highs are in the upper 80s to near 90 but feeling warmer with the muggy weather returning.

Rain and storms pulse up at times Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 80s and humidity cranking back up.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re monitoring for rain chances to drop back but still spotty rain and storms develop Sunday before some more scattered storms develop again Monday.

Monday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.