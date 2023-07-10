Tenn. school districts draft safety plan for 2023-24

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Ahead of the 2023-2024 school year, Tennessee school districts are already drafting a safety plan.

The talks come two months after Tennessee Governor Bill Lee committed more than $230 million dollars to strengthen safety measures at public and private schools across the state.

The focus for the new school year is security, threat assessment, and an emergency preparedness plan.

The measure from Governor Lee came about a month and a half after three students, three staff members, and the gunman were shot dead at a private elementary school in Nashville.

Bill Lee’s funding includes:

$30 million for more than 100 homeland security agents across 95 Tennessee counties.

$140 million for at least one full-time school resource officer for every public school

$40 million for security upgrades in public schools

$14 million for security upgrades in private schools

$8 million to increase behavioral health liaisons across the state

One district taking this seriously is the Lakeland School System

Lakeland School System will hold regularly scheduled threat assessment team meetings.

The team will track any behaviors and incidents that may pose a risk to school safety.

School systems across the country are now trying to prevent a similar situation.

According to Edweek.org, there were 23 school shootings across the United States this past academic school year.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.