AMC closes last Knoxville movie theater

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville is officially a Regal town, now that AMC has announced the permanent closure of the AMC Classic Knoxville 16, the last AMC-owned theater in Knoxville.

AMC’s website lists the location as closed, asking potential movie-goers to check out AMC Classic College Square 12 in Morristown, the next closest location.

Just last week, the website listed Knoxville’s other AMC location, AMC Classic East Towne, as permanently closed.

