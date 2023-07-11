Blood drive held in Lenoir City for injured UPS driver

The Lenoir City communities rallied around a blood drive for an injured UPS worker
The Lenoir City communities rallied around a blood drive for an injured UPS worker
The Lenoir City communities rallied around a blood drive for an injured UPS worker(WVLT NEWS)
By Nicki Marker
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A blood drive was held in the Food City parking lot of Lenoir City for a UPS driver who was in an accident last week.

Gabe Manning was left with life-threatening injuries after his vehicle collided with a dump truck. After multiple surgeries, his family said the number one thing they need is blood.

Friends, family and even strangers of the family came out to donate today.

A fellow UPS driver, Carolyn Smith, said the UPS atmosphere is like family.

“You never know when it’s going to be you, or your family, someone that you love, so every little bit helps,” Smith said.

She added how important it is to give blood because it benefits others as well.

Life-long friend Jeremiah Wampler is among many who gave blood today.

“Just such an important personality to this community... me and so many people here have known him forever it seems like,” said Wampler.

The two grew up together.

“When I heard the news, I was like, ‘Whatever I can do,’ and then I got the opportunity to give blood, and I’m a little queasy giving blood, but if it helps, it helps,” said Wampler

There was a consistent line out the door of the blood truck, showing how much supporting this family means to the community.

“To show not only Gabe support, but also his family,” said Wampler.

There is a Go-Fund me for anyone who wants to donate.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
One man died after a trench collapse on Monday, according to a release from Rural Metro Fire...
One dead after trench collapse in Knox Co., Rural Metro officials say
The beverage brand PRIME Hydration was launched last year by YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI.
The FDA is being asked to look into Logan Paul’s energy drink, which has the caffeine of 6 Coke cans
Some of the victims were in such an unconscious state, they may not realize they were raped,...
Tennessee soccer coach drugged, raped, recorded attacks on children, police say
One person was injured on Monday after a shooting at a Days Inn in Sevierville, according to...
One injured in motel shooting, suspect in custody, Sevierville police say

Latest News

One man died Monday after the trench he was working in collapsed.
‘Safety. That’s what will save lives’ | Civil engineer reacts to deadly trench collapse
Knoxville City Council
City Council approves contract to help curb gun violence
‘Swatting’ is a prank call to law enforcement, to try and draw a large police presence at a...
Knoxville family ‘swatted,’ police raid their home after phony phone call
Scavenger hunt throughout Downtown Knoxville.
Where’s Waldo? Find him in downtown Knoxville