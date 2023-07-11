Blood drive held in Lenoir City for injured UPS driver

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A blood drive was held in the Food City parking lot of Lenoir City for a UPS driver who was in an accident last week.

Gabe Manning was left with life-threatening injuries after his vehicle collided with a dump truck. After multiple surgeries, his family said the number one thing they need is blood.

Friends, family and even strangers of the family came out to donate today.

A fellow UPS driver, Carolyn Smith, said the UPS atmosphere is like family.

“You never know when it’s going to be you, or your family, someone that you love, so every little bit helps,” Smith said.

She added how important it is to give blood because it benefits others as well.

Life-long friend Jeremiah Wampler is among many who gave blood today.

“Just such an important personality to this community... me and so many people here have known him forever it seems like,” said Wampler.

The two grew up together.

“When I heard the news, I was like, ‘Whatever I can do,’ and then I got the opportunity to give blood, and I’m a little queasy giving blood, but if it helps, it helps,” said Wampler

There was a consistent line out the door of the blood truck, showing how much supporting this family means to the community.

“To show not only Gabe support, but also his family,” said Wampler.

There is a Go-Fund me for anyone who wants to donate.

