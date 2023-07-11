City Council approves contract to help curb gun violence

The Council is to vote on working with the National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform.
Tuesday the Knoxville City Council will vote on a contract with the National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform.
By William Puckett
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tuesday the Knoxville City Council approved a contract with the National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform.

The $307,050 contract will send money to the institute to work with local community groups and law enforcement on curbing gun violence.

”We would prefer that people can get connected to somebody be provided services and make better decisions to not engage in gun violence and we are getting better at doing that but not for everyone,” said David Muhammad, executive director of the NICJR.

The money will help bring people into communities to work with people most at risk of being involved in gun violence and also help police work in the communities.

”Street outreach workers, violence interrupters, life coaches, and then is the police department improving the collection of intelligence so we are clear on who is involved in gun violence,” said Muhammad.

Muhammad uses Indianapolis, Indiana, as an example of what success in the program looks like and points to the possibility of the city of Knoxville seeing the same.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
One man died after a trench collapse on Monday, according to a release from Rural Metro Fire...
One dead after trench collapse in Knox Co., Rural Metro officials say
The beverage brand PRIME Hydration was launched last year by YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI.
The FDA is being asked to look into Logan Paul’s energy drink, which has the caffeine of 6 Coke cans
Some of the victims were in such an unconscious state, they may not realize they were raped,...
Tennessee soccer coach drugged, raped, recorded attacks on children, police say
One person was injured on Monday after a shooting at a Days Inn in Sevierville, according to...
One injured in motel shooting, suspect in custody, Sevierville police say

Latest News

One man died Monday after the trench he was working in collapsed.
‘Safety. That’s what will save lives’ | Civil engineer reacts to deadly trench collapse
‘Swatting’ is a prank call to law enforcement, to try and draw a large police presence at a...
Knoxville family ‘swatted,’ police raid their home after phony phone call
The Lenoir City communities rallied around a blood drive for an injured UPS worker
Blood drive held in Lenoir City for injured UPS driver
Scavenger hunt throughout Downtown Knoxville.
Where’s Waldo? Find him in downtown Knoxville