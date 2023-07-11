City Council approves contract to help curb gun violence

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tuesday the Knoxville City Council approved a contract with the National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform.

The $307,050 contract will send money to the institute to work with local community groups and law enforcement on curbing gun violence.

”We would prefer that people can get connected to somebody be provided services and make better decisions to not engage in gun violence and we are getting better at doing that but not for everyone,” said David Muhammad, executive director of the NICJR.

The money will help bring people into communities to work with people most at risk of being involved in gun violence and also help police work in the communities.

”Street outreach workers, violence interrupters, life coaches, and then is the police department improving the collection of intelligence so we are clear on who is involved in gun violence,” said Muhammad.

Muhammad uses Indianapolis, Indiana, as an example of what success in the program looks like and points to the possibility of the city of Knoxville seeing the same.

