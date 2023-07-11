Death investigation in Jefferson Co. leads to drug, weapon charges, sheriff’s office says

NEW MARKET, Tenn. (WVLT) - A death investigation lead Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies to charge a man with weapon and drug charges Monday, according to an announcement from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

JCSO investigators announced a death investigation last week, later identifying a body found on the side of the road as Donald Cates, but they have not confirmed that last week’s investigation is what prompted the latest announcement.

Deputies responded to an address in New Market, officials said, and investigators were able to get information and evidence of drug use. That discovery prompted investigators to get a warrant for 2811 Whispering Pines Road in Strawberry Plains, which was reportedly executed by the Special Operations Response Team (S.O.R.T.).

While inside, investigators said they found around two grams of suspected heroin, six suboxone strips, scales and drug paraphernalia. Officials also said they recovered two handguns and a stolen shotgun.

Investigators also arrested John D. Compton, 56, charging him with theft, unlawful possession of a gun as a felon and several drug charges.

That death investigation is still open, officials said, pending autopsy.

