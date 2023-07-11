Death investigation in Jefferson Co. leads to drug, weapon charges, sheriff’s office says

Officials also said they recovered two handguns and a stolen shotgun.
John D. Compton, 56
John D. Compton, 56(JCSO)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW MARKET, Tenn. (WVLT) - A death investigation lead Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies to charge a man with weapon and drug charges Monday, according to an announcement from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

JCSO investigators announced a death investigation last week, later identifying a body found on the side of the road as Donald Cates, but they have not confirmed that last week’s investigation is what prompted the latest announcement.

Previous Coverage: Body found on side of Jefferson County road, investigation underway

Deputies responded to an address in New Market, officials said, and investigators were able to get information and evidence of drug use. That discovery prompted investigators to get a warrant for 2811 Whispering Pines Road in Strawberry Plains, which was reportedly executed by the Special Operations Response Team (S.O.R.T.).

While inside, investigators said they found around two grams of suspected heroin, six suboxone strips, scales and drug paraphernalia. Officials also said they recovered two handguns and a stolen shotgun.

Death investigation in Jefferson Co. leads to drug, weapon charges, sheriff’s office says
Death investigation in Jefferson Co. leads to drug, weapon charges, sheriff’s office says(JCSO)

Investigators also arrested John D. Compton, 56, charging him with theft, unlawful possession of a gun as a felon and several drug charges.

That death investigation is still open, officials said, pending autopsy.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
One man died after a trench collapse on Monday, according to a release from Rural Metro Fire...
One dead after trench collapse in Knox Co., Rural Metro officials say
The beverage brand PRIME Hydration was launched last year by YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI.
The FDA is being asked to look into Logan Paul’s energy drink, which has the caffeine of 6 Coke cans
Some of the victims were in such an unconscious state, they may not realize they were raped,...
Tennessee soccer coach drugged, raped, recorded attacks on children, police say
Riverfront Victorian near Soaky Mountain Waterpark.
Revenue for Airbnb down in Sevier County

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks the milder mornings that come with low humidity,...
Warm but less humid for now, ahead storms at times
Ben tracks two stunning weather days ahead!
Staying hot with sunshine and lower humidity
Trial begins for former Knoxville, Oak Ridge police officer indicted on child rape charges
McGhee Tyson replaces revolving door