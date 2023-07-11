‘Extremely grateful’ | Andrew Lindsey selected in 2023 MLB Draft

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Monday afternoon Tennessee’s Andrew Lindsey was selected in the 2023 MLB Draft.

The Miami Marlins drafted the right-handed pitcher 146th overall in the fifth round. It’s a moment Lindsey has envisioned for some time.

“It would make me overjoyed. I think to be able to hear my name called and to be sitting with my family when it happens, it would be amazing,” said Lindsey prior to being drafted.

Lindsey has actively worked towards this dream since high school. It almost didn’t happen when he decided to step away from playing a season ago, but with the right people in his corner, he found his way to Rocky Top.

“Extremely grateful. My dad, my brother. I coached that 13-year-old travel ball team and a few of those kids and dads on those teams pushed me to come back and give it a shot. And my coach at Walter State, David Shelton, had a big part in it as well,” said Lindsey. “And the summer league that accepted me midway through the year, Mike Wynn coached that team. He helped me get connected with UT. So, a lot of gratitude towards those people and pushing me to come back.”

Throughout the season Lindsey continued to prove himself, and with Tennessee’s starting rotation struggling, the transfer was given an opportunity he wouldn’t give up: his first start as a Vol.

“I think that development put me in a lot of positions to be able to show a lot of things that scouts look for that I’ve done a lot in my career, just not at Tennessee or at a level that I was doing it at this year,” said Lindsey.

Then came his first start at home which came against in-state rival Vanderbilt. The righty went 6.2 innings on 77 pitches and struck out 10 against then-number two Vandy.

“To see how far I’ve come along in this process and it being so close, they’re extremely proud and happy. So, it’s been a lot of fun talking to them over the last two or three days really, but over the season the process at Tennessee as well,” said Lindsey.

His lone season in the Orange and White was enough to reconnect him with a game he’s played since he was a kid and propel him into the majors

“I learned how much fun it can be if you relax just a little bit. And not pick at yourself or criticize too hard and just love the game and keep pushing forward,” said Lindsey.

