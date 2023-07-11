Family of injured Knox County UPS driver asking for blood donations

Gabe Manning was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with life-threatening injuries after he was involved in a crash with a dump truck, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.
Gabe Manning was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with life-threatening injuries after he was involved in a crash with a dump truck.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The family of a UPS driver injured in a crash on Ball Camp Pike on July 6 is now asking for help.

Gabe Manning was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with life-threatening injuries after he was involved in a crash with a dump truck, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Previous Coverage: Serious crash between two trucks closes Ball Camp Pike, Knox County Sheriff’s Office says

His family has started a GoFundMe to help with their expenses as Manning navigates surgeries, but they’re also asking for a different kind of help.

Medic Regional Blood Center is hosting a blood drive for Manning at the Food City at 300 Market Drive. It’s scheduled for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
One man died after a trench collapse on Monday, according to a release from Rural Metro Fire...
One dead after trench collapse in Knox Co., Rural Metro officials say
The beverage brand PRIME Hydration was launched last year by YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI.
The FDA is being asked to look into Logan Paul’s energy drink, which has the caffeine of 6 Coke cans
Some of the victims were in such an unconscious state, they may not realize they were raped,...
Tennessee soccer coach drugged, raped, recorded attacks on children, police say
Riverfront Victorian near Soaky Mountain Waterpark.
Revenue for Airbnb down in Sevier County

Latest News

Knox County parents need to sign up for new school meal payment system
Knox County parents need to sign up for new school meal payment system
AMC closes last Knoxville movie theater
AMC closes last Knoxville movie theater
A KKK recruitment flyer was allegedly placed on the marquees of three churches in Columbia, TN.
KKK flyers allegedly found on several church marquees in Columbia, TN
Pastors find KKK leaflets at churches in Columbia