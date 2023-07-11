Family of injured Knox County UPS driver asking for blood donations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The family of a UPS driver injured in a crash on Ball Camp Pike on July 6 is now asking for help.

Gabe Manning was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with life-threatening injuries after he was involved in a crash with a dump truck, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Previous Coverage: Serious crash between two trucks closes Ball Camp Pike, Knox County Sheriff’s Office says

His family has started a GoFundMe to help with their expenses as Manning navigates surgeries, but they’re also asking for a different kind of help.

Medic Regional Blood Center is hosting a blood drive for Manning at the Food City at 300 Market Drive. It’s scheduled for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

