Fisherman lands North Carolina record for channel catfish

Justin Hall of Reidsville, North Carolina, reeled in a 27-pound, 7-ounce channel catfish from a...
Justin Hall of Reidsville, North Carolina, reeled in a 27-pound, 7-ounce channel catfish from a local farm pond near his home in Rockingham County, breaking the previous record of 26 pounds caught in the Neuse River in July 2021.(Justin Hall / N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission)
By WBTV Web Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A man from North Carolina recently landed the state record for catching the largest channel catfish.

Justin Hall, of Reidsville, has been fishing a farm pond near his home for years but has rarely caught channel catfish from it.

That all changed May 21 when he reeled in a 27-pound, 7-ounce channel catfish that broke the previous state record of 26 pounds, according to the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.

Hall’s 13-year-old son caught a channel catfish in May that was estimated at more than 25 pounds. They returned it to the water, unaware of the record.

“I told a friend about my son’s catch, and he told me it might have been big enough to beat the state record,” Hall said in a news release.

A week later, using bread dough as bait, he landed the record-breaker.

“My wife went down to the waterline to bring it in with the net – and it bent the net,” Hall said in the release.

The record fish measured 36 ¼ inches long and 24 ⅞ inches in girth.

To qualify for a North Carolina freshwater fish state record, anglers must catch the fish by rod and reel or cane pole.

The fish also must be weighed on a scale certified by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and witnessed by at least one person.

It must be identified by a fisheries biologist from the commission, and the fisherman must submit an application with a full, side view photo of the fish for record certification.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
One man died after a trench collapse on Monday, according to a release from Rural Metro Fire...
One dead after trench collapse in Knox Co., Rural Metro officials say
The beverage brand PRIME Hydration was launched last year by YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI.
The FDA is being asked to look into Logan Paul’s energy drink, which has the caffeine of 6 Coke cans
Some of the victims were in such an unconscious state, they may not realize they were raped,...
Tennessee soccer coach drugged, raped, recorded attacks on children, police say
Riverfront Victorian near Soaky Mountain Waterpark.
Revenue for Airbnb down in Sevier County

Latest News

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy talks to journalists during a joint press conference...
NATO chief says no timetable set for Ukraine’s membership, a position that disappointed Zelenskyy
A man carries belongings through floodwaters from a home in Bridgewater, Vt., Monday, July 10,...
A surging river threatens Vermont’s capital as crews rescue more than 100 from swift water
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs,...
Trump lawyers ask judge to postpone trial without setting date in classified documents case
Bank of America had a policy of charging customers $35 after the bank declined a transaction...
Bank of America hit with $250 million in fines, penalties, refunds for ‘double-dipping’ fees, fake accounts