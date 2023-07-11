Hangtags reminding parents kids are in the car

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On average, every ten days a child dies from heatstroke after being left in a hot car. A statewide campaign is working to stop this tragedy from happening.

Sarah Davis has an almost three-year-old son and a daughter on the way. She told WVLT News it can happen to anyone; it even happened to her friend the other day when they met for lunch.

”You have a stroller, a diaper bag, you got to make sure you have your keys, your wallet, all that, waters snacks, lots of things and your kid, and if you have more than one, you’re juggling all of that,” said Davis.

The Secretary of State Tre Hargett’s office created the Baby in the Back hang tags to serve as a visual reminder for drivers to check their backseats for children before leaving a parked car.

Jeff Williams is a father of four boys. He said it’s something you don’t think you could ever do until it happens.

“When you first look at it, you think, ‘How ridiculous! How could anyone forget their kid in the back seat?’ but I can speak from personal experience that things happen, and you get distracted very easily, and it’s just an important reminder,” said Williams.

The front side of the tag faces the driver and says, “Where’s baby?”

The back faces the windshield and passersby and says “Baby in back.”

According to the Tennessee Department of Health, on a hot summer day, the temperature inside a vehicle can go up to 140 degrees in a short period of time, causing a child to overheat, which could lead to serious medical issues or even death.

Dr. Tobi Adeyeye Amosun, the Deputy Commissioner for Population Health for the Tennessee Department of Health, said this campaign is extremely important in preventing tragedies.

“There really is no safe temperature at which to leave a child in the car, so we are using these hangtags as a tool for parents, caregivers, to be able to look in the backseat of the car, get into the routine,” said Amosun.

People interested can get the hangtags for free while updating or getting a new driver’s license. Hargett’s office also has a form online to request the hangtags.

