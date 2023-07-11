How parents can save money while shopping for school supplies

A non-profit CEO shared ways parents can save money.
WSMV4's Sharon Danquah reports.
By Sharon Danquah
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As parents prepare to send their kids back to school in four weeks, community school supply groups are helping parents with what they need to know in order to help save money while shopping for school supplies.

Glue sticks, markers, and folders are just a few things in the long list parents see each year when it’s time to go back to school. With one organization, people can save by doing more than just clipping coupons.

“A lot of our families are challenged to have the supplies they need for their students to go back to school and the supply lists can be extensive,” said Angie Adams, PENCIL CEO.

PENCIL is a non-profit organization that helps community groups and the needs of Metro Nashville Public Schools. The non-profit helps get supplies into students’ hands through teachers.

“If a student shows up without pencils, paper, or crayons, a teacher can pull those supplies out and slip them to students so that they have what they need,” Adams said.

As a parent of a 16-year-old, Adams said there are some things she does to save a few dollars.

“Stock up on school supplies while they are readily available at a low cost so that when January rolls around you have supplies,” Adams said. “Don’t procrastinate. I have learned that, as a parent myself, when you see great deals at your favorite retailers, nab those supplies because they’ll go quickly.”

United Way also gave tips and said some dollar stores have low-cost supplies people can turn to.

Later this month, on July 28, Tennessee will have their tax-free weekend. In order to prepare ahead of time, people can sign up at some stores for sale alerts on the supplies they need.

“They’re trying to make it easy for students and families to find the right supplies,” Adams said.

