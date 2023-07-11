Kentucky woman meets her pen pal more than four decades later

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Did you ever have a pen pal? A local woman got a pen pal when she was in elementary school. For decades they stayed connected. Now, more than 40 years later, something amazing happened.

Martha Gray was in the third grade at St. Augustine in Lebanon Kentucky.

”Our teachers asked if we wanted to have a pen pal from another country and so I signed up,” Martha recalled. “She was matched with Johanna Medin, of Sweden, also growing up in a small town with two siblings.”

“She said as soon as she would write she would wait by the mailbox to get my letters back,” Martha said. “They would write each other at least once a month. For years, sharing stories of their family, first boyfriends, first jobs. “She kind of was my sister growing up,” Martha said. “The girl I could chat with and tell all my little childhood secrets and whatever. And she would write back the same.”

Later they wrote about marriage, children, and sadness.

Johanna sent Martha a letter she shared with us after Martha was diagnosed with breast cancer. Those handwritten letters turned into sharing on social media and phone calls.

”Every time we would talk on the phone she would say ‘My dream is one day we could meet,’” Martha said.

In June, that finally happened. The two third grade girls who lived an ocean and 4,400 miles apart met in person.

Martha and her husband traveled to Sweden, staying three days with Johanna and her family.

”It was in a way surreal. But in a way I’ve known her so long, like my old friend. Just comfortable,” Martha said with a smile.

Martha facetimed Johanna while we were with her. And we talked about the first moment she opened the door to her friend.

”It was just like she had been there many times before,” Johanna told WAVE.

A relationship so special even though they had never met in person. Johanna even named one of her daughters Martha. Now, Johanna and her family are planning on traveling to Kentucky. It’s a story of pen pals that have turned into forever friends.

