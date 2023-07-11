KKK flyers allegedly found on several church marquees in Columbia, TN

Pastors from three churches plan to address the discovery during a press conference on Wednesday.
Local pastors are speaking out after flyers were recently found on the marquees of their churches in Columbia.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Local pastors are speaking out after flyers were recently found on the marquees of their churches in Columbia.

According to a press release from the Christians Standing Together Against Hatred, recruitment flyers from the Ku Klux Klan were left on the marquees at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, Bethel Chapel AME Church, and Faith United Missionary Baptist Church.

The flyers contained a warning to “race traitors, mixed breeds, communists, homosexuals, and all other walks of Godless degeneracy.” Other messages on the flyers included “Heritage Not Hate” and Fight For What’s Right.”

The leadership of each church plans to address the incidents during a press conference on Wednesday in Columbia.

