Knox County firefighter appointed to state Emergency Medical Service Board

The board serves as a representative body for the state’s EMS system, ambulance services, helicopter services, fire departments and other first responders.
Jeffery Bagwell
Jeffery Bagwell(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Jeffery Bagwell, a Knox County Rural Metro firefighter and current public information officer, has been appointed by Gov. Bill Lee as a member of the Tennessee State Emergency Medical Service Board.

Rural Metro made the announcement Tuesday. The board serves as a representative body for the state’s EMS system, ambulance services, helicopter services, fire departments and other first responders.

Bagwell began his almost four decade-long career in Anderson County before becoming a reserve firefighter with Rural Metro in Knox County. After seven years as a firefighter and paramedic with the Y-12 Fire Department Plant in Oak Ridge, he returned to Rural Metro, where he serves as their public information officer.

“Most responses by fire departments are for medical emergencies,” said Rural Metro Fire Chief Jerry Harnish. “And the safest communities are those where fire, rescue, and ambulance services operate seamlessly to provide for the public. Jeff is one of those rare individuals with practical experience across the spectrum of care and who has the diplomatic skills to work with others on common challenges. We’re proud of him, and our community is lucky to have him.”

