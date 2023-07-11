Knox County parents need to sign up for new school meal payment system

The new system, LINQ Connect, is how parents will not only pay for meals, but also sign up for free or reduced lunch programs.
Knox County parents need to sign up for new school meal payment system
Knox County parents need to sign up for new school meal payment system
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Parents of Knox County Schools students will need to sign up for a new online payment system for school meals ahead of the 2023-24 school year.

The new system, LINQ Connect, is how parents will not only pay for meals, but also sign up for free or reduced lunch programs. Parents will also be able to set spending limits, receive low balance notifications and add money to their children’s accounts.

While money that’s already in KCS’s system will roll over into the new system, applications for free and reduced lunch will not. That means that any family who needs the benefit will have to fill out a new application.

School system officials asked that parents make sure to select “Knox County Schools (Knoxville, Tennessee)” when signing up.

Knox County parents need to sign up for new school meal payment system
Knox County parents need to sign up for new school meal payment system(KCS)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
One man died after a trench collapse on Monday, according to a release from Rural Metro Fire...
One dead after trench collapse in Knox Co., Rural Metro officials say
The beverage brand PRIME Hydration was launched last year by YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI.
The FDA is being asked to look into Logan Paul’s energy drink, which has the caffeine of 6 Coke cans
Some of the victims were in such an unconscious state, they may not realize they were raped,...
Tennessee soccer coach drugged, raped, recorded attacks on children, police say
Riverfront Victorian near Soaky Mountain Waterpark.
Revenue for Airbnb down in Sevier County

Latest News

Serious crash between two trucks closes Ball Camp Pike, Knox County Sheriff’s Office says
Family of injured Knox County UPS driver asking for blood donations
AMC closes last Knoxville movie theater
AMC closes last Knoxville movie theater
A KKK recruitment flyer was allegedly placed on the marquees of three churches in Columbia, TN.
KKK flyers allegedly found on several church marquees in Columbia, TN
Pastors find KKK leaflets at churches in Columbia