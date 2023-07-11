Knox County parents need to sign up for new school meal payment system

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Parents of Knox County Schools students will need to sign up for a new online payment system for school meals ahead of the 2023-24 school year.

The new system, LINQ Connect, is how parents will not only pay for meals, but also sign up for free or reduced lunch programs. Parents will also be able to set spending limits, receive low balance notifications and add money to their children’s accounts.

While money that’s already in KCS’s system will roll over into the new system, applications for free and reduced lunch will not. That means that any family who needs the benefit will have to fill out a new application.

School system officials asked that parents make sure to select “Knox County Schools (Knoxville, Tennessee)” when signing up.

