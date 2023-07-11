Knoxville family ‘swatted,’ police raid their home after phony phone call

Security camera video captured the moment police showed up to an unsuspecting family’s home because of a phony phone call.
By John Pirsos
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It was a normal night at home for a Knoxville family until the police showed up out of nowhere and forced them out.

It’s believed to be part of a swatting attempt, which is when somebody calls in a fake threat to police and gives them the address of an unsuspecting person.

The home’s Ring doorbell security camera caught a lot of the incident on camera. In the video, the mother is shouting, and police are telling her to get down.

“I’ve never had a speeding ticket,” Tatyana Smith said, who was home when her home was raided last week. “I’ve never been to jail. So, I had no idea what was going on at all.”

Smith didn’t realize it yet, but her family might have been a victim of swatting. In some swatting cases, people can get hurt or die.

“For a quick second, I froze. I just became paralyzed. I wasn’t really sure what was going on,” Smith said.

She said she got a call from a number she didn’t recognize last Monday evening. She was home with her husband and three kids at the time. The person on the other end of the call asked for her name and address, identified themselves as the police and said they had the house surrounded.

“Here I go, thinking this is a joke. And I open the door and that’s where I saw them all,” Smith said.

She said there were probably about five or six cars and even more officers. All of them with big and powerful guns.

The security camera video captured the nervous exchange between Smith and the police.

“Is there a 17-year-old inside?” one of the officers asked.

“No,” said Smith.

“Who else is inside?” said the officer.

“My 15 and my 13-year-old,” Smith said.

Police told Smith they were looking for a 17-year-old after the anonymous teen reportedly told a suicide hotline that they killed a 4-year-old boy at that house. That claim was not true.

Smith said police swept and cleared the house in about 10 or 15 minutes but said the whole incident was traumatic.

“I don’t know if this was targeted or a prank,” Smith said. “I’m on edge, but everybody else is okay, they’re moving on with their life.”

Nobody was hurt, and that’s why Smith said it’s important to comply with police, even in situations when you don’t know what’s going on.

A couple of months ago, the FBI started a swatting database to better track where swatting attempts are happening and how to hold people accountable for phony threats.

