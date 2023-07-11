Lady Vols to spend Thanksgiving in Florida

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Kellie Harper’s Lady Vols will spend the Thanksgiving holiday down in Florida. The ladies are part of the Elevance Women’s Health Tip-Off Tournament in Fort Myers.

They’ll face Indiana on Thanksgiving Day. The Hoosiers were a No.1 seed in last year’s NCAA Tourney.

On Nov. 25, they’ll play Oklahoma. Co-champions of the Big 12 a year ago, the Sooners are entering their third season under head coach Jennie Baranczyk having won 25 and 26 games, respectively, in her first two years on the sidelines in Norman.

On Nov. 23, UT will meet Indiana in a nationally televised contest on FOX at 6 p.m. ET inside the Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers.

The Big Orange will return to the venue on Nov. 25 to take on Oklahoma at 1:30 p.m. ET. Broadcast information for that match-up will be released later.

Thanksgiving Tip-Off Tourney in Ft. Myers, Florida (Tennessee Athletics)

