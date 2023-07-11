Lady Vols to spend Thanksgiving in Florida

Tennessee will play in the Elevance Health Women’s Fort Myers Tip-Off.
Tennessee Lady Vols Basketball
Tennessee Lady Vols Basketball(Picasa | wvlt)
By Rick Russo
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Kellie Harper’s Lady Vols will spend the Thanksgiving holiday down in Florida. The ladies are part of the Elevance Women’s Health Tip-Off Tournament in Fort Myers.

They’ll face Indiana on Thanksgiving Day. The Hoosiers were a No.1 seed in last year’s NCAA Tourney.

On Nov. 25, they’ll play Oklahoma. Co-champions of the Big 12 a year ago, the Sooners are entering their third season under head coach Jennie Baranczyk having won 25 and 26 games, respectively, in her first two years on the sidelines in Norman.

On Nov. 23, UT will meet Indiana in a nationally televised contest on FOX at 6 p.m. ET inside the Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers.

The Big Orange will return to the venue on Nov. 25 to take on Oklahoma at 1:30 p.m. ET. Broadcast information for that match-up will be released later.

Thanksgiving Tip-Off Tourney in Ft. Myers, Florida
Thanksgiving Tip-Off Tourney in Ft. Myers, Florida(Tennessee Athletics)

Tourney Website | Travel Packages | About The Teams

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
One man died after a trench collapse on Monday, according to a release from Rural Metro Fire...
One dead after trench collapse in Knox Co., Rural Metro officials say
The beverage brand PRIME Hydration was launched last year by YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI.
The FDA is being asked to look into Logan Paul’s energy drink, which has the caffeine of 6 Coke cans
Some of the victims were in such an unconscious state, they may not realize they were raped,...
Tennessee soccer coach drugged, raped, recorded attacks on children, police say
One person was injured on Monday after a shooting at a Days Inn in Sevierville, according to...
One injured in motel shooting, suspect in custody, Sevierville police say

Latest News

Jared Dickey
Tennessee’s Jared Dickey selected in 2023 MLB Draft
Tennessee pitcher
‘Extremely grateful’ | Andrew Lindsey selected in 2023 MLB Draft
Johannus Monday won the first round of qualifying singles at Wimbledon
Monday’s impressive debut at Wimbledon comes to an end
Chase Dollander
4 Tennessee Vols selected in 2023 MLB Draft