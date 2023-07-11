One more day of lower humidity before the muggy weather returns

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking more downpours and storms by the end of the week.
Lower humidity
Lower humidity
By Paige Noël
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The lower humidity continues for one more day before returning by the end of the week. The heat, humidity, and storms return by the end of the week as well.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The clear skies continue tonight and with that lower humidity that allows us to drop near 62 degrees. The average low this time of year is 69, so enjoy!

Wednesday is another sunny day with highs near 91 degrees and that lower humidity sticking around.

LOOKING AHEAD

The humidity is rising as we move into Thursday, and as spotty rain and storms start to move into our area. Highs are back near 91 degrees but could feel warmer with the sticky weather moving back in.

Rain and storms pulse up at times Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. This looks to be spottier Sunday, with the high closer to 90 degrees again.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re monitoring for rain and storms to be scattered again next Monday but fall back to a stray coverage Tuesday.

Tuesday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner
Tuesday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks the milder mornings that come with low humidity,...
