One more day of lower humidity before the muggy weather returns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The lower humidity continues for one more day before returning by the end of the week. The heat, humidity, and storms return by the end of the week as well.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The clear skies continue tonight and with that lower humidity that allows us to drop near 62 degrees. The average low this time of year is 69, so enjoy!

Wednesday is another sunny day with highs near 91 degrees and that lower humidity sticking around.

LOOKING AHEAD

The humidity is rising as we move into Thursday, and as spotty rain and storms start to move into our area. Highs are back near 91 degrees but could feel warmer with the sticky weather moving back in.

Rain and storms pulse up at times Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. This looks to be spottier Sunday, with the high closer to 90 degrees again.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re monitoring for rain and storms to be scattered again next Monday but fall back to a stray coverage Tuesday.

Tuesday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.