Racetrack in Strawberry Plains teaching racing basics

STRAWBERRY PLAINS, Tenn. (WVLT) - A racetrack in Strawberry Plains is planning an event that will give kids the basics of racing if they’re interested in joining the sport.

Kids can use what they learn in school, in the areas of science and math, on the racetrack.

Alan Cooper and his family just got into go-cart racing this year. Now he’s hoping to get more kids in the community interested in the sport.

Cooper said it’s also a way to keep kids occupied and not out looking for trouble.

“For the kids that don’t do the baseball and football or the basketball and that sort of thing, but they can still be involved in a sport and do things is productive. Learning about the car is a lot of math, science. Everything goes into making these things run,” said Cooper. “So we see a lot of what happens with kids when they have too much time on their hands. And I grew up around race and all my life. But the biggest thing with kids is a lot of them don’t know what this is all about.”

The racetrack will host a race event for beginners and junior racers.

Ashway Speedway Racers Clinic Schedule (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

They’ll learn the basics and how to get started in the sport.

“It’s not just for racers; it’s for if you’ve ever thought about coming in and getting into the go-kart racing community, or even in big car racing. It’s just something that it’s going to teach the kids how to read the flags, read the track, know what to do with their tires,” said Sarah Hillard with Ashway Speedway.

At speeds close to 60 mph, kids could be going around the Ashway Speedway and competing in next season’s points race.

“There’s going to be lunch for them and then we’re going to have a full race program after that. So it just teaches them about it. What it’s all about kind of gives them a starter. I said we were new to it this year. His first year, both of us actually first year driving with these,” added Cooper.

It’s July 22 starting at 9 a.m. at the Ashway Speedway in Strawberry Plains.

Ashway Speedway in Strawberry Plains (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

