Silver Alert issued for missing Marshall County man

The 83-year-old man was last seen Monday afternoon.
The 83-year-old man was last seen Monday afternoon.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISBURG, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation sent out a Silver Alert early Tuesday morning for a missing man out of Marshall County.

The TBI is assisting the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office in looking for 83-year-old Stephen Brien Elsinger, who was last seen around 2 p.m. on Monday. Elsinger stands around 5′8″ and weighs roughly 160 lbs., and has gray hair and brown eyes. TBI said he also has a tattoo on his upper left arm.

Elsinger was wearing a blue short-sleeved shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes with white soles when he was last seen on Monday, according to TBI. He is believed to be suffering from a medical condition that could make it difficult for him to find his own way home.

Anyone with information on Elsinger’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at 931-359-6122, or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
One man died after a trench collapse on Monday, according to a release from Rural Metro Fire...
One dead after trench collapse in Knox Co., Rural Metro officials say
The beverage brand PRIME Hydration was launched last year by YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI.
The FDA is being asked to look into Logan Paul’s energy drink, which has the caffeine of 6 Coke cans
Some of the victims were in such an unconscious state, they may not realize they were raped,...
Tennessee soccer coach drugged, raped, recorded attacks on children, police say
Riverfront Victorian near Soaky Mountain Waterpark.
Revenue for Airbnb down in Sevier County

Latest News

Serious crash between two trucks closes Ball Camp Pike, Knox County Sheriff’s Office says
Family of injured Knox County UPS driver asking for blood donations
Knox County parents need to sign up for new school meal payment system
Knox County parents need to sign up for new school meal payment system
AMC closes last Knoxville movie theater
AMC closes last Knoxville movie theater
A KKK recruitment flyer was allegedly placed on the marquees of three churches in Columbia, TN.
KKK flyers allegedly found on several church marquees in Columbia, TN
Pastors find KKK leaflets at churches in Columbia