TBI releases 2022 ‘Crime in Tennessee’ report
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released its 2022 ‘Crime in Tennesee’ report.
The report takes a look at the overall crime rates in Tennessee from 2022:
- Reported incidents of murder, rape, and kidnapping all decreased, by double-digit percentages, from 2021 to 2022.
- 119,215 Group A arrests were made in 2022, of which 7.98 percent were juveniles.
- The number of reported DUI arrests decreased from 19,656 in 2021 to 17,794 in 2022.
- The number of reported identity theft victims increased by 25.55 percent from 2021 to 2022.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.