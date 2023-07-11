TBI releases 2022 ‘Crime in Tennessee’ report

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released its 2022 ‘Crime in Tennesee’ report.

The report takes a look at the overall crime rates in Tennessee from 2022:

  • Reported incidents of murder, rape, and kidnapping all decreased, by double-digit percentages, from 2021 to 2022.
  • 119,215 Group A arrests were made in 2022, of which 7.98 percent were juveniles.
  • The number of reported DUI arrests decreased from 19,656 in 2021 to 17,794 in 2022.
  • The number of reported identity theft victims increased by 25.55 percent from 2021 to 2022.

