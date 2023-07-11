Tennessee’s Jared Dickey hopeful he’ll be called in 2023 MLB Draft

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Among the Vols who are expected to see a pro career begin by the conclusion of the 2023 MLB Draft is Jared Dickey. The outfielder just completed his second playing season on Rocky Top and is preparing for a moment he’s worked his whole life towards.

“It’s very surreal for sure,” said Dickey. “I remember being a little kid in the backyard with my dad and you know telling him, ‘Hey I love this game, and this is something I want to do for the rest of my life.’ And from that moment on, he’s pushed me more than anybody else has.”

A commitment Dickey made to himself that day has him on the cusp of achieving a lifelong dream.

“I can’t imagine the whirlwind of emotions that would be going through my head if my name goes get called,” said Dickey.

The outfielder was projected to be a fourth-round selection, but through the first 10 rounds, the left fielder is patiently waiting in the wings. As he waits to hear his name called, it’s a scenario that felt anything but possible during his first season as a Vol.

“I won’t lie to you, my freshman year, I thought there was going to be a time where I’d never play baseball again after that,” said Dickey.

Fast forward to this past season, and the redshirt sophomore just posted his best season.

He blasted 80 hits, 12 home runs, 52 RBIs and recorded 144 putouts and a .993 fielding percentage.

“I knew towards the middle of my sophomore year I was having that I had a really good chance and kind of just carried it over and kept playing well, and it put me in a really good spot, and I’m excited to see where it takes me,” said Dickey.

A journey Dickey started with his dad in his backyard is one he’s hopeful will continue to the major leagues.

“After the game in Omaha, I went over and hugged my dad. That’s a hug I’ll never forget. I think the last few weeks he’s kind of realizing that there’s a new chapter in my life coming up and I think it’s been very surreal for him and my grandfather as well,” said Dickey.

A moment he’ll also get to share with his teammates.

“I’m really excited for those guys. I think every guy we have going this weekend is really special, really hard workers, and deserves everything they’re going to get in the future. I am really excited to hear their names called,” said Dickey.

Day three of the MLB Draft continues Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. ET.

