Vols tight end Jacob Warren nominated for Good Works Team

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s tight end Jacob Warren has cause to celebrate.

The senior from Farragut has been nominated for the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Good Works Team.

Warren has done terrific work with Knoxville Area Rescue Ministries in East Tennessee.

He’s been instrumental in the planning, promotion and logistics of the KARM’S Coats for the Cold drive this past winter that provided thousands of people in need with cold-weather gear for the upcoming winter.

He also has bettered his community through work with the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, the Wesley House Community Center and Love Kitchen, where he organized various types of food, sorted donations and cleaned floors, stairs and seats in their auditorium.

He is also heavily involved with his church, regularly volunteering his time at church events and other activities. Warren volunteered at the Boys & Girls Club through a church program, led Bible studies and engaged with kids by playing sports and making crafts.

The final 22-member AFCA Good Works Team will be selected by a voting panel of former Allstate AFCA Good Works Team members, current and former head coaches and journalists.

After the team is announced in September, fans can vote for this year’s Allstate AFCA Good Works Team captain through the official page.

