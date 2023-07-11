Warm but less humid for now, ahead storms at times

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lower humidity helps us have cooler mornings, and some relief in the shade during the afternoon! Enjoy while this lasts, because the muggy air and storms at times starts back up late week.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’re cooler this morning, with temperatures in the upper 50s on the Plateau to the Tennessee, Kentucky line and low 60s in the Valley. It’s mostly clear, with stray fog. It’s a great day for getting that walk in or yardwork done early!

Afternoon temperatures are right at average, with a high near 89 degrees. It’s just that in the shade you can get some relief, thanks to lower humidity. The sunshine continues all day as well, so don’t forget the sunscreen!

Tonight stays clear, and we have one more cooler one, with a low around 62 degrees. (The average low for this time of the year is 69 degrees.)

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday is also sunny and warm in the afternoon, with a high of 91 degrees.

The humidity is rising as we move into Thursday, and as spotty rain and storms start to move into our area. This increases to a more scattered coverage of our area later on Thursday, so we’re still around 91 degrees Thursday but it’s sticky!

Rain and storms pulse up at times Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. This looks to be spottier Sunday, with the high closer to 90 degrees again.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re monitoring for rain and storms to be scattered again next Monday, but fall back to a stray coverage Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.