Where’s Waldo? Find him in downtown Knoxville

The search is on to find Waldo in Downtown Knoxville.
Scavenger Hunt
By Ellie Byrd
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The popular game “Where’s Waldo?” has come to life in Downtown Knoxville.

The “Where’s Waldo?” Scavenger Hunt is back in Downtown Knoxville starting July 1 until July 31.

Hannah Kehne was on the hunt for Waldo with her mom and sister and described her favorite part. “I think the part where you finally find him and it’s like, ‘Yeah, I found him,’” said Kehne.

For the sixth year in a row, the Downtown Knoxville Alliance Executive Director Michele Hummel said 40 restaurants and shops are hiding Waldo.

“In addition, it also helps support our local economy by shopping downtown. 85% of our businesses are locally-owned so it is a great way to help our local community as well,” said Hummel.

Adults and kids both can participate. Once you find Waldo you get a stamp. Whenever you have 20 or more stamps, you can enter to win prizes and gift cards.

You can get passports at Union Ave. Book Store. Owned by Flossie McNabb, they are the host store and have been involved since the very beginning.

“Just see these kids you know light up and be so excited,” said McNabb.

Once you get your passport, the search is on so whenever you’re in a business and you find Waldo just have them give you a stamp.

Players can pose in front of the “Where’s Waldo?” photo op in Market Square for another chance to win prizes. Those who share their scavenger hunt memories using the hashtag #foundwaldoknox.

