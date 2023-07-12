3 teens charged after allegedly stealing car, Knoxville police say

When officers searched the car, they found multiple items taken in burglaries reported across Knox County.
Three teens were arrested on Tuesday after allegedly breaking into cars and stealing one,...
Three teens were arrested on Tuesday after allegedly breaking into cars and stealing one, according to a release from Knoxville Police Department.(Knoxville Police Department)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three teens were arrested on Tuesday after allegedly breaking into cars and stealing one, according to a release from Knoxville Police Department.

Early Tuesday morning, Knoxville dispatch received reports that two men in a silver sedan were testing door handles near Trace Court in suspected car burglaries. A short time later, another call reported the same thing from the Greenbrier Ridge Apartments.

Investigating officers found a stolen Kia Optima parted on Brentway Circle. They found Teanna Giles, 18, in the backseat and arrested her. Also in the back of the car, officers found a large stockpile of stolen property.

When officers searched the car, they found multiple items taken in burglaries reported across Knox County. They also found two guns, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Officers then found two men matching the description of the car burglary suspects nearby on Yosemite Trail. They were later identified as Kristian Jacobsen, 18, and a 15-year-old teen.

All three were charged with auto theft, weapon possessing offenses and drug charges. The Property Crimes Unit is still investigating, and additional charges could come when that concludes.

Early this morning, KPD West District Officers responded to Trace Court, where witnesses reported that two males in a...

Posted by Knoxville Police Department - TN on Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
One man died after a trench collapse on Monday, according to a release from Rural Metro Fire...
One dead after trench collapse in Knox Co., Rural Metro officials say
Jacob Kennamer
Tennessee Highway Patrol looking for armed and dangerous suspect, THP says
The beverage brand PRIME Hydration was launched last year by YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI.
The FDA is being asked to look into Logan Paul’s energy drink, which has the caffeine of 6 Coke cans
Some of the victims were in such an unconscious state, they may not realize they were raped,...
Tennessee soccer coach drugged, raped, recorded attacks on children, police say

Latest News

Tennessee Highway Patrol looking for armed and dangerous suspect, THP says
Knox County firefighter appointed to state Emergency Medical Service Board
Racetrack in Strawberry Plains teaching racing basics
AMC closes last Knoxville movie theater