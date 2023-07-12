3 teens charged after allegedly stealing car, Knoxville police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three teens were arrested on Tuesday after allegedly breaking into cars and stealing one, according to a release from Knoxville Police Department.

Early Tuesday morning, Knoxville dispatch received reports that two men in a silver sedan were testing door handles near Trace Court in suspected car burglaries. A short time later, another call reported the same thing from the Greenbrier Ridge Apartments.

Investigating officers found a stolen Kia Optima parted on Brentway Circle. They found Teanna Giles, 18, in the backseat and arrested her. Also in the back of the car, officers found a large stockpile of stolen property.

When officers searched the car, they found multiple items taken in burglaries reported across Knox County. They also found two guns, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Officers then found two men matching the description of the car burglary suspects nearby on Yosemite Trail. They were later identified as Kristian Jacobsen, 18, and a 15-year-old teen.

All three were charged with auto theft, weapon possessing offenses and drug charges. The Property Crimes Unit is still investigating, and additional charges could come when that concludes.

