Eight Vols selected in 2023 MLB Draft

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s Jared Dickey had been waiting patiently to hear his name called. That call finally came in the 11th round of the 20-round MLB Daft.

Previous Coverage: Tennessee’s Jared Dickey selected in 2023 MLB Draft

Dickey was the 319th overall selection by Kansas City, which means the rising red-shirt junior has a decision to make. Should he take his chances in the Royals organization or come back for another season on Rocky Top to try and improve his stock?

It’s the same type of decision facing infielder and Vol transfer Ryan Galanie out of Wofford. He was taken 389th overall in the 13th round by the Chicago White Sox.

Also, it was Tennessee pitchers Zach Joyce and Jake Fitzgibbons going back-to-back in the 14th round. Joyce joins his brother Ben in the Angels organization. Fitzgibbons goes to the Diamondbacks.

Previous Coverage: ‘Extremely grateful’ | Andrew Lindsey selected in 2023 MLB Draft

UT pitcher Bryce Jenkins was also taken on day 3 going in the 17th round to the NY. Mets.

Several Vols, including slugger Zane Denton, went undrafted. All have a chance to return except Camden Sewell and Griffin Merritt.

Also going undrafted was one of Tennessee’s top signees, former Gatorade Player of the Year Dylan Loy. The standout pitcher from Pigeon Forge is set to join the Tennessee staff next season.

DAY 1 (ROUNDS 1-2)

For the third time in the last four years, Tennessee baseball had a player selected in the first round of the MLB Draft, as pitcher Chase Dollander was taken with the No. 9 overall pick by the Colorado Rockies on Sunday night.

Dollander became the 19th first-round pick in program history and the fourth under head coach Tony Vitello and his staff, including the second pitcher to go in the first round during that time, joining Garrett Crochet (No. 11 in 2020).

DAY 2 (ROUNDS 3-10)

Three Volunteers had their names called on Day 2 of the 2023 MLB Draft as Maui Ahuna was taken by the San Francisco Giants in the fourth round, Andrew Lindsey had his name called by the Miami Marlins in the fifth round and Seth Halvorsen was selected by the Colorado Rockies in the seventh round. Tennessee now has had three players or more taken in the first five rounds of the MLB First-Year Player Draft in three of the last four drafts. Prior to the 2020 draft, the last time Tennessee had that many players taken in the first five rounds was in 2007.

DAY 3 (ROUNDS 11-20)

Tennessee finished off the draft with four players drafted on the final day. Jared Dickey was the first to hear his name called, going in the 11th round to Kansas City. In the 14th round, a pair of Vols went back-to-back as Zach Joyce was selected by the Los Angeles Angels with the 414th pick and Jake Fitzgibbons was taken by the Arizona Diamondbacks with the 415th pick. Bryce Jenkins rounded out the list of Vols to have their names called on Tuesday when he was picked by the New York Mets in the 17th round.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.