Franklin coach arrested for raping children entered US illegally, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The longtime Franklin soccer coach accused of drugging and raping more than a dozen children entered the U.S. illegally, the Franklin Police Department said Wednesday.

Camilo Hurtado Campos, 63, recorded himself raping unconscious boys between the ages of 9 and 17, according to the Franklin Police Department. Many of the victims were Hispanic, police said.

“In an interview with Homeland Security, (Campos) admitted that he is in the U.S. illegally,” Franklin Police Department Lt. Charlie Warner said.

The Department of Homeland Security is now involved in the case, according to police.

Community organizations, including the Nashville Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, are now getting involved to make sure victims feel comfortable reporting potential crimes no matter their immigration status.

The Chamber set up a bilingual hotline to answer questions families might have and provide tools to help them contact the police. You can call them at (615) 216-5737.

“The language can be a barrier,” president Yuri Cunza said. “We will be happy to help connect the parties and help make this process a little easier and smoother. We need to think that every member of our community, no matter where they came from, can be an ally in fighting crime.”

They also have pro bono lawyers and immigration case lawyers available to help people, Cunza said. There are several Hispanic organizations that have also volunteered to help families impacted by this case.

“An individual might be concerned that this happened to my family, this happened to my child, but am I going to get in trouble? Is the custody of my children in danger because I am reporting an incident,” Cunza said.

