Gov. Bill Lee talks public safety, tours new THP headquarters

Gov. Bill Lee toured the Tennessee Highway Patrol’s new headquarters in South Knoxville and addressed public safety ahead of the special session.
By Christyn Allen
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gov. Bill Lee visited Knoxville on Wednesday to tour Tennessee Highway Patrol’s new headquarters in South Knoxville. Lee said public safety is at the forefront, as the General Assembly prepares to head to a special session in August.

Lee called for a special legislative session after the General Assembly failed to pass public safety legislation during the general session.

“One of the most important things that government has as a responsibility is to protect the public,” said Lee. “Public safety is a primary subject for those of us who are in the in-state government. That’s what this special session will be about.”

Lee spoke to troopers and commended them on their role in keeping Tennesseans safe.

The governor said he was looking forward to the General Assembly’s special session. He was hopeful lawmakers will make meaningful progress.

“I think that we’ve had a lot of conversation with lawmakers,” he said. “A lot of people have some really good ideas about things that we can do to make Tennessee a safer place, not only for our children but for families of all types, for individuals, just a safer state. I’m very hopeful for it.”

