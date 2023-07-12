Humidity and storms return by Thursday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The steamy weather returns Thursday and stick around for a while. With the higher humidity comes spotty to scattered downpours and storms through the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The humidity starts to increase throughout the overnight hours with clouds moving back in. With that, our temperatures only drops to 70 by Thursday morning.

Thursday is a hot and humid day. Highs are near 91 degrees but feeling closer to the upper 90s at times. Spotty rain and storms develop by the afternoon to evening hours. It’s a little breezy at times with gusts up to 20 mph out of the southwest. A batch of rain moves in overnight Thursday into Friday morning at about a 40% coverage.

LOOKING AHEAD

Highs are still in the upper 80s Friday but feeling warmer with that humidity. On and off scattered storms are likely Friday with more clouds.

Those on and off rain and storms continue Saturday as well with highs in the mid to upper 80s for Saturday and Sunday. Rain looks spottier Sunday afternoon.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, Monday now looks to stick with spotty rain and storm to develop. The humidity and seasonable heat continue next week, with more scattered storms again next Wednesday.

Wednesday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

