Knox County improving disability access at public parks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County is implementing a 2020 plan to improve public access at parks, starting with Carter Park on Asheville Highway. The county made the announcement Wednesday.

The construction is the first that’s part of the county’s Americans With Disability Act Transition Plan, an update to which was completed in 2020, identifying access barriers across county facilities. Carter Park will see a one-year construction project as the first park in the county to be updated.

Phase one of the project, starting in July, will improve the county baseball fields, restrooms and concession stands near the park’s parking lot.

In October, the county will be updating the multipurpose field and its restrooms, concessions and park, as well as a nearby youth baseball field and greenway section.

Phase three is set for early 2024, focusing on the library and senior center near the park. It will also involve relocating, expanding and installing a new playground for the park.

The final phase of the Carter Park project will center on the basketball court and picnic shelter. That’s scheduled for April and May of 2024.

“Knox County is committed to ensuring that all citizens can enjoy full access to amenities, programs, and services without being sidelined by structures and barriers that prohibit inclusion,” said Knox County’s ADA Coordinator Carly Pearson.

The project is being managed by the Public Building Authority and construction will be completed by Shelton General Contractors.

