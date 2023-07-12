Knox County improving disability access at public parks

The construction is the first that’s part of the county’s Americans With Disability Act Transition Plan, an update to which was completed in 2020, identifying access barriers across county facilities.
Knox County improving disability access at public parks
Knox County improving disability access at public parks(Pexels)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County is implementing a 2020 plan to improve public access at parks, starting with Carter Park on Asheville Highway. The county made the announcement Wednesday.

The construction is the first that’s part of the county’s Americans With Disability Act Transition Plan, an update to which was completed in 2020, identifying access barriers across county facilities. Carter Park will see a one-year construction project as the first park in the county to be updated.

Phase one of the project, starting in July, will improve the county baseball fields, restrooms and concession stands near the park’s parking lot.

In October, the county will be updating the multipurpose field and its restrooms, concessions and park, as well as a nearby youth baseball field and greenway section.

Phase three is set for early 2024, focusing on the library and senior center near the park. It will also involve relocating, expanding and installing a new playground for the park.

The final phase of the Carter Park project will center on the basketball court and picnic shelter. That’s scheduled for April and May of 2024.

“Knox County is committed to ensuring that all citizens can enjoy full access to amenities, programs, and services without being sidelined by structures and barriers that prohibit inclusion,” said Knox County’s ADA Coordinator Carly Pearson.

The project is being managed by the Public Building Authority and construction will be completed by Shelton General Contractors.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Kennamer
Tennessee Highway Patrol looking for armed and dangerous suspect, THP says
Serious crash between two trucks closes Ball Camp Pike, Knox County Sheriff’s Office says
Family of injured Knox County UPS driver asking for blood donations
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
AMC closes last Knoxville movie theater
AMC closes last Knoxville movie theater
John D. Compton, 56
Death investigation in Jefferson Co. leads to drug, weapon charges, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Feeling muggy Thursday
Humidity and storms return by Thursday
James William Nott
FBI finds stolen human remains used as ‘decorations’ inside Mount Washington man’s home
Knoxville-Knox County Mobile Command Center
Knoxville area police holding active shooter exercises Wednesday
Knoxville police respond to fatal Alcoa Highway crash
Knoxville police respond to deadly Alcoa Highway crash