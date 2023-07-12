Knoxville area police holding active shooter exercises Wednesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several law enforcement agencies are set to hold active shooter exercises Wednesday, officials have announced.

The exercises are scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the university’s Intramural Field Complex on Sutherland Avenue. Several agencies are involved, including the Knoxville Police Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Office and Knoxville Fire Department.

“Exercises like this allow us to work towards the highest level of preparedness and safety reasonably achievable, and, moreover, they work towards the overall well-being of our community,” officials said.

Those with questions are being asked to call the Office of Emergency Management at 865-974-1953.

