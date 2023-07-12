Knoxville firefighters issue a warning to drivers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Fire Department showed WVLT News the damage to its fire trucks after three different crashes.

No one was injured but officials said it could’ve been much worse.

“We really don’t know how many near misses we’ve had over time where cars have come very close to striking a firefighter, fire apparatus or even police officer out on one of these scenes,” said KFD Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks.

According to the United States Fire Administration, the second leading cause of death for firefighters in America is motor vehicle accidents, with dozens killed in the line of duty every year.

“This is the last truck that was struck the other night and what happened in that particular incident was a car was trying to pass a tractor trailer. It clipped the tractor trailer and was shoved into the fire truck in the work zone,” said Wilbanks.

Wilbanks said the way the trucks are positioned in the work zones is designed to protect the firefighters and other first responders.

“That’s because all of this material metal is what blocks and keeps our folks from getting hurt, that literally saved some folks lives. There was probably a couple of police officers and a couple of firefighters that didn’t get hit by that car because of this,” said Wilbanks.

He doesn’t know when the trucks will be repaired but they do have trucks on reserve so daily operations can continue.

“Its probably going to be very expensive, above $50,000 when its all said and done. It’s a brand new truck, like we said it took delivery in 2023 so we want it back like it was,” Wilbanks said.

Many of the expenses from these crashes are coming out of taxpayers pockets.

