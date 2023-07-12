Longtime Hamblen County educator allegedly killed by husband

Mickey Barbely was a communications professor at Walters State Community College for ten years and a Talbott resident.
Mickey Barbely was a communications professor at Walters State Community College for ten years, and a Talbott resident.
By Sam Luther
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALBOTT, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday afternoon, sirens rang out in what is usually a quiet neighborhood in Talbott after Charles Barbely,76, allegedly confessed to 911 dispatchers that he had shot and killed his wife.

According to the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office, Mickey Barbely was killed by her husband. He now faces first-degree murder charges and was arrested without incident after placing a handgun on the front porch and walking outside.

“She was out in the yard every day mowing the yard and feeding her birds, she was just a nice lady,” said next-door neighbor Lance Jarnigan.

Barbely was a woman in her 70s that was known by neighbors to be a friendly presence who loved being outside and walking around. She was also a communications professor at Walters State Community College for the past 10 years and was loved by her students.

“She made it feel as if it was one on one and not her versus everyone,” said former student Brady Forgety.

According to Forgety, Barbely taught a public speaking class where she helped students feel more confident and comfortable talking to others.

“She’s always sitting or standing there with a smile, saying hello, and she was always welcoming and sincere,” said Forgety.

According to the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office, Barbely was denied bond and will face charges of first-degree murder after confessing to dispatchers shortly after.

The cause or motive behind the shooting is still under investigation.

