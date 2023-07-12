One more all clear day, increasing rain chances ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The lower humidity and all dry weather continues for one more day, before the steamier weather and storms at times return.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s all clear, mild, with patchy fog this morning! We’re starting the day in the upper 50s to low 60s. Get the outdoor work done early to take advantage of the below average temperatures! (The average low this time of year is 69.)

It’s a sunny day, which warms us back to “normal” at 89 degrees. At least the lower humidity means you can get some relief in the shade. There is a varying wind, around 5 to 10 mph. We’ll see a few more clouds increase late today, as the humidity starts to climb.

The higher humidity and scattered clouds tonight add up to a warmer morning and stray rain and storms are possible. We’ll start the day around 70 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday is a sticky day and still mostly sunny to partly cloudy, but isolated rain and storms developing. The humidity also makes the high of 91 degrees feel warmer! There is a good breeze out of the southwest 10 to 15 mph and occasional gusts around 20 mph. The gusts continue into Thursday night when a batch of rain and storms reaches about 40% of our area on into Friday morning.

Rain and storms pulse up at times Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. This looks to be spottier Sunday, with the high closer to 90 degrees again.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, Monday now looks to stick with spotty rain and storm to develop. The humidity and seasonable heat continue next week, with more scattered storms again next Wednesday.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.