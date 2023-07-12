McMinn County man found safe after Silver Alert

Etowah, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation had issued a Silver Alert for 89-year-old Dennis Glynn Hyde from McMinn County early Wednesday morning.

TBI said that Hyde has been found and is safe just before 7:00 A.M. Wednesday morning.

Some good news here…Dennis Hyde has been located, and he is safe! pic.twitter.com/SWazRCxOaT — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) July 12, 2023

Police had said that Hyde was last seen around 3 P.M. on Tuesday leaving his home in Etowa and he may be driving a silver 2015 Kia Optima, with TN registration PD29758. Hyde has a medical condition that could affect his ability to get home safely TBI said. Hyde was described by police as being 5 foot 11 with gray hair and brown eyes and was wearing gray dress pants and an Air Force cap.

