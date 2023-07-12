Tennessee SNAP EBT cardholders report stolen benefits, TDHS says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients beware: The Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) confirmed some cardholders have reported their benefits stolen.

Customers nationwide have been affected by fraudulent activity such as skimming, cloning and phishing. DHS said, at this time, they are unable to reissue any stolen benefits for EBT cardholders in Tennessee. A replacement plan is currently under review by the USDA Food and Nutrition Service.

According to TDHS data, more than 740,000 Tennesseans receive SNAP benefits.

“That’s sad because people work hard for their money, and then, especially with elderly, I have a dad who gets EBT benefits and it’s not good because if they take his money we’ve got to fork some over, which is no problem, but it’s bad,” Nekomise Haley said.

“People need to get out and do their own thing and stop trying to scam and take other people’s money.”

TDHS encourages people to change the PIN number for their EBT card regularly, and never share their account information. They say to check your balance regularly and be suspicious of unplanned calls or messages asking for your personal information.

Cardholders who suspect fraud are asked to contact the EBT customer service line at 1-888-997-9444.

For more information, visit the DHS website.

