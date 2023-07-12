Tennessee’s Zach Joyce selected by Los Angeles Angels in MLB Draft

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s Zach Joyce was the latest Vol to be selected in the 2023 MLB Draft. A selection that will reunite him with his twin brother Ben.

With the 414th pick, the Los Angeles Angels drafted the other twin, Zach.

Despite two years of eligibility remaining, the right-handed pitcher said, “It’s the right time,” to move on and begin the next chapter of his career.

Zach made 13 appearances out of the bullpen in his junior campaign, tossing 10.1 innings and striking out 17 to finish with one win and a 4.35 ERA.

On the day Zach was drafted, he had a heads-up that LA would be the team to pick him. So of course the former Vol immediately called his brother.

“I texted Ben and told him because he’s out in Arizona right now doing some rehab, but I texted and told him and he was so excited. And then I told my parents, ‘Yeah I know someone on the team I’m going to go to.’ But I didn’t want to tell them until the Angels came. And honestly, it was pretty emotional, my mom and dad were just so excited and my girlfriend was there and she was just super happy for me. So it was a pretty awesome moment and I got to call Ben after. So it was a pretty awesome moment for sure,” said Zach.

#Vols Zach Joyce is reuniting with his twin, Ben, after the Los Angeles Angels selected the RHP in the 14th round.

The twins have played baseball together their entire lives, from Farragut High School to Walters State CC to Tennessee and again with the same major league organization.

“We’ve definitely pushed each other a lot. He’s helped me a lot, I’ve already asked him a ton of questions. He’s helped me get to where I am today. And after the last two years not playing together, those were our first two years not playing together our entire lives, so it’ll be awesome to kind of be in the same organization again, even if we’re not at the same level,” said Zach.

Zach will travel to Arizona Monday for a few days of mini-camps which will help determine what level he’ll begin his pro career at.

