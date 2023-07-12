Zeigler, Vols continue summer workouts

UT point guard Zakai Zeigler continues on his road back from ACL surgery.
KNOXVILLE, TN - April 20, 2021 - Power T basketball during practice at Pratt Pavilion in...
KNOXVILLE, TN - April 20, 2021 - Power T basketball during practice at Pratt Pavilion in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics(Tennessee Athletics)
By Rick Russo
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Although in a limited capacity, University of Tennessee point guard Zakai Zeigler is working out with his teammates during the off-season.

As far as moving forward, Zeigler will get his opportunity to once again lead his team, but it’s all in due time. Head coach Rick Barnes said he and his staff will absolutely adhere to a schedule.

Zeigler and the Vols are set to travel to Italy this summer. The 10-day tour, which includes exhibition games, will begin on July 31.

This Tennessee squad is hoping to build on its first Sweet-16 appearance in four years.

Veterans Josiah-Jordan James and Santiago Vescoid are back for one more season.

Coach Barnes is also bringing in three freshmen and three transfers.

All that in addition to guys who made some nice contributions a season ago, guys like Zeigler and Tobe Awaka, who just got back from Hungary, where he was representing the Stars and Stripes in the FIBA Under-19 World Championship.

Of the experience, Awaka said, ”I think I was just doing what Tennessee taught me to do - play hard and be aggressive at all times and play defense. I think offensively I gained a lot of confidence. Defense I think I got better at moving my feet and guarding perimeter guys and knowing what to do in certain situations. I think I’ve gotten better at that for sure.”

Awaka was Team USA’s second-leading scorer and a force on the boards as well. his nearly 11 boards per game were the second-most among all players in the tournament.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
One man died after a trench collapse on Monday, according to a release from Rural Metro Fire...
One dead after trench collapse in Knox Co., Rural Metro officials say
Jacob Kennamer
Tennessee Highway Patrol looking for armed and dangerous suspect, THP says
The beverage brand PRIME Hydration was launched last year by YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI.
The FDA is being asked to look into Logan Paul’s energy drink, which has the caffeine of 6 Coke cans
Some of the victims were in such an unconscious state, they may not realize they were raped,...
Tennessee soccer coach drugged, raped, recorded attacks on children, police say

Latest News

Jared Dickey
Eight Vols selected in 2023 MLB Draft
Jacob Warren
Vols tight end Jacob Warren nominated for Good Works Team
Tennessee Lady Vols Basketball
Lady Vols to spend Thanksgiving in Florida
Jared Dickey
Tennessee’s Jared Dickey selected in 2023 MLB Draft