Zeigler, Vols continue summer workouts

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Although in a limited capacity, University of Tennessee point guard Zakai Zeigler is working out with his teammates during the off-season.

As far as moving forward, Zeigler will get his opportunity to once again lead his team, but it’s all in due time. Head coach Rick Barnes said he and his staff will absolutely adhere to a schedule.

Zeigler and the Vols are set to travel to Italy this summer. The 10-day tour, which includes exhibition games, will begin on July 31.

This Tennessee squad is hoping to build on its first Sweet-16 appearance in four years.

Veterans Josiah-Jordan James and Santiago Vescoid are back for one more season.

Coach Barnes is also bringing in three freshmen and three transfers.

All that in addition to guys who made some nice contributions a season ago, guys like Zeigler and Tobe Awaka, who just got back from Hungary, where he was representing the Stars and Stripes in the FIBA Under-19 World Championship.

Of the experience, Awaka said, ”I think I was just doing what Tennessee taught me to do - play hard and be aggressive at all times and play defense. I think offensively I gained a lot of confidence. Defense I think I got better at moving my feet and guarding perimeter guys and knowing what to do in certain situations. I think I’ve gotten better at that for sure.”

Awaka was Team USA’s second-leading scorer and a force on the boards as well. his nearly 11 boards per game were the second-most among all players in the tournament.

