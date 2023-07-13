ACLU, plaintiffs likely to appeal state’s ban on gender-affirming care

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s gender-affirming care ban for teens and children went into effect after the Sixth Circuit Court revoked an injunction approved by the District Court. The ACLU and nine plaintiffs in Nashville filed the lawsuit claiming the state’s new law violates the equal protection clause of the Constitution.

The decision was made by three of the judges in the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals. They came to a 2-1, vote after judges said these decisions are better left to the legislators and not to judges.

What this means is teens and children in Tennessee can no longer start gender-affirming care in the state. If a child was receiving this care before July 1, they must stop the care by the end of March 2024.

“We represent the people of Tennessee, and overwhelmingly the legislature has said this is not a step we’re willing to take,” Rep. Jason Zachary, R-Knoxville, said.

Psychologist and Tennessee Equality Project volunteer Leticia Flores said, “I was hoping the state would follow the science. I was hoping the state would trust parents. I was hoping the state would trust the doctors.”

The current law bans healthcare providers from using hormone treatments like puberty blockers or surgeries on transgender youth. The battle over the state’s ban is far from over.

“The case has not been fully flushed out. So, based on the reversal of the injunction, I think the ACLU and the plaintiffs are going to make an immediate appeal to the supreme court,” Lincoln Memorial Law professor Akram Faizer, said.

Faizer said it’s unknown if the Supreme Court will hear the case, but he said there are grounds for them to hear it. This is because of the circuit split on the decision. This means the district court and circuit court have a split decision on the matter, making it more likely that the Supreme Court would hear it.

“The case is only heard if four of the nine justices agree to hear it, which is, believe it or not, a pretty high threshold,” Faizer said.

Both sides have differing thoughts about the Supreme Court potentially hearing the case.

“I’d like it to go all the way to the Supreme Court just like some of the rulings that have come through recently,” Zachary said. “Let’s take it all the way and put it to bed.”

“Some of the decisions that have come down recently do make me worry about how they’re going to judge on this,” Flores said.

The U.S. Department of Justice has also filed a lawsuit against Tennessee’s law, claiming it violates the equal protection clause of the Constitution. That case is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.