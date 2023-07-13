East Tennessee experts named for Nuclear Energy Advisory Council appointees
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Thursday his appointments for the state’s new Nuclear Energy Advisory Council, aimed at helping make Tennessee a nuclear power leader.
“Tennessee can lead America’s energy independence and deliver continued economic growth with safe, reliable and clean nuclear energy for the future,” said Gov. Lee. “I am confident that these appointees will use their unique industry expertise to ensure that Tennessee is the top state for nuclear energy companies to invest and succeed, creating quality jobs and greater opportunity for Tennesseans.”
The council’s formation is part of Executive Order 101, Lee’s office said, and made up of experts in the field. Some of those experts, appointed by either Lee or Lieutenant Gov. Randy McNally and House Speaker Cameron Sexton, come from East Tennessee:
- Commissioner David Salyers - Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation
- Braden Stover - Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development
- Director Patrick Sheehan - Tennessee Emergency Management Agency
- Dr. Loong Yong, Ph.D., Spectra Tech - Congressional Delegation Designee
- Adam DeMella, ADG Strategies - Congressional Delegation Designee
- Don Moul - Tennessee Valley Authority Representative
- Jeff Smith - Oak Ridge National Laboratory Representative
- Dr. Wes Hines, Ph.D., University of Tennessee - Higher Education Representative
- Tracy Boatner, East Tennessee Economic Council - Workforce Development Representative
- Mayor Terry Frank, Anderson County - Local Government Representative
- Chris Jones, Middle Tennessee Electric - Utilities Representative
- Jennifer Stone, Thompson Engineering, Inc. - Energy Production Representative
- Dr. Hash Hashemian, Ph.D., Analysis and Measurement Services - Nuclear Industry Representative
- Michelle Amante-Harstine - Member At-Large
- Blake Harris - Member At-Large
- Steve Jones - Member At-Large
- Maria Korsnick - Member At-Large
- Dr. Padma Raghavan, Ph.D. - Member At-Large
- Ken Rueter - Member At-Large
- Lang Wiseman - Member At-Large
- Chairman Ken Yager, Tennessee Senate - Lieutenant Governor Appointee
- Chairman Clark Boyd, Tennessee House of Representatives - Speaker of the House Appointee
“Energy independence will be critical to our nation’s future success,” said McNally (R-Oak Ridge). “The development and expansion of clean and efficient nuclear power is the path to that independence. Tennessee is uniquely positioned to contribute mightily to innovation and advancement in the nuclear energy sector. I am grateful to Governor Lee for creating this council and to Senator Yager for agreeing to serve. Another great opportunity for Tennessee to lead the nation.”
The appointments come just months after Lee visited a nuclear site in Kingston.
