East Tennessee mom sending care packages to grieving mothers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sarah Dunn experienced a miscarriage when trying for her first child.

“We didn’t expect it. Miscarriage wasn’t anything that was on our radar. We were young and healthy, and it kind of came out of nowhere,” Dunn said.

Her friend sent her a care package, inspiring her to start the non-profit, ‘Heard and Held.’

“I want to start doing this because all moms deserve to feel some comfort while they’re experiencing this grief,” Dunn said.

The packages contain different types of encouragement and self care products.

Dunn reaches people through churches, pregnancy crisis centers, and through word of mouth.

Gabby Bacon was grieving the loss of a child when a friend sent her one of the packages.

“There’s still a lot of hurt that goes with is, no matter if you knew for a day, or 12 days, or ten weeks, or however long you knew, there is still a lot of pain,” said Duncan.

She said she didn’t realize how much the small gesture would mean to her.

“It was a very thoughtful gift and really helped me in that time,” said Duncan.

Overall, Dunn wanted moms to know no matter the experience, their grief is valid.

“Their baby’s life was indeed a life, no matter how short it is, it is a life, it is worth grieving,” said Dunn.

If anyone who wants to donate, there is a link on their website.

