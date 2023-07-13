East Tennessee mom sending care packages to grieving mothers

‘Heard and Held’ is a non-profit sending care packages to grieving mothers.
By Nicki Marker
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sarah Dunn experienced a miscarriage when trying for her first child.

“We didn’t expect it. Miscarriage wasn’t anything that was on our radar. We were young and healthy, and it kind of came out of nowhere,” Dunn said.

Her friend sent her a care package, inspiring her to start the non-profit, ‘Heard and Held.’

“I want to start doing this because all moms deserve to feel some comfort while they’re experiencing this grief,” Dunn said.

The packages contain different types of encouragement and self care products.

Dunn reaches people through churches, pregnancy crisis centers, and through word of mouth.

Gabby Bacon was grieving the loss of a child when a friend sent her one of the packages.

“There’s still a lot of hurt that goes with is, no matter if you knew for a day, or 12 days, or ten weeks, or however long you knew, there is still a lot of pain,” said Duncan.

She said she didn’t realize how much the small gesture would mean to her.

“It was a very thoughtful gift and really helped me in that time,” said Duncan.

Overall, Dunn wanted moms to know no matter the experience, their grief is valid.

“Their baby’s life was indeed a life, no matter how short it is, it is a life, it is worth grieving,” said Dunn.

If anyone who wants to donate, there is a link on their website.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Knoxville police respond to fatal Alcoa Highway crash
Knoxville police respond to deadly Alcoa Highway crash
Campbell Clinic identified the shooting victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon who...
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Patient shoots, kills doctor in exam room
Mickey Barbely was a communications professor at Walters State Community College for ten years,...
HCSO: Longtime Hamblen County educator killed by husband
Jacob Kennamer
Tennessee Highway Patrol looking for armed and dangerous suspect, THP says

Latest News

Paige is helping you and the family Find Your Fun this weekend!
Many ways to Find Your Fun this weekend
High wind warnings can impact people camping if they’re not prepared.
Learning from disaster | Life-saving alerts now go straight to your phone
131 guns have been reported stolen in Knoxville from Jan. 1 to July 11, 2023.
KPD: Most stolen guns reported in Knoxville come from vehicles
Blake Middleton said the note stated the person had taken the Jeep and said they were on drugs...
Tazewell man says someone stole his Jeep and left a note apologizing for it