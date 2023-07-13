Four kids injured in Tellico Lake boating crash

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Four children were injured in a boating crash on Wednesday, according to officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency.

Around 1 p.m., four children were on a tube that was being pulled by a boat near the WindRiver Marina when another boat hit them.

Three of the children were taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with serious injuries.

The TWRA was investigating the incident.

